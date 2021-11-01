Partly Cloudy icon
59º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man seriously hurt in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

Authorities said shooting happened overnight

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke around midnight on Monday, according to Roanoke Police.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Peters Creek Road NW.

As officers arrived at the scene, they said a large group of people started leaving the area and didn’t want to talk to police.

Not long after officers arrived, authorities said they were told that a man with what appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening, gunshot wounds drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officers said they found evidence of a shooting on Peters Creek Road NW and determined that the man was shot there, but no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email