Man seriously hurt in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke around midnight on Monday, according to Roanoke Police.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Peters Creek Road NW.

As officers arrived at the scene, they said a large group of people started leaving the area and didn’t want to talk to police.

Not long after officers arrived, authorities said they were told that a man with what appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening, gunshot wounds drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officers said they found evidence of a shooting on Peters Creek Road NW and determined that the man was shot there, but no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.