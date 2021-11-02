Man arrested for DUI-related involuntary manslaughter after passenger dies in Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man was charged with DUI-related involuntary manslaughter in connection to a two-vehicle crash in Amherst County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 29 at about 12:04 p.m. on Route 29 Business/South Amherst Highway at Route 663/North Coolwell Road.

Officers report that 65-year-old Larry Fitch, of Washington, D.C, was driving westbound on North Coolwell Road in a 2004 Honda Odyssey when he didn’t stop at the posted stop sign. Authorities say he continued across Route 29 Business into the path of a 2019 Ford Econoline 350 that was going south on Route 29 Business.

The man was unable to avoid the Ford and ended up crashing into its passenger side. We’re told that the impact of the crash caused both of the vehicles to go off the road and into a ditch.

Fitch was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while the passenger, 62-year-old Charlene V. Fitch, of Madison Heights, Virginia, died at the scene, police report. Both people in the Odyssey were wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford, Glen N. Hawes, 65, of Lynchburg, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Fitch was arrested for DUI-related involuntary manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.