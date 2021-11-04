Ethan: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Ethan!

Ethan is always looking for his next adventure.

The 10-year-old loves riding his bike and doing tricks.

“He is very gifted athletically. He is big into riding his bike, he can pop wheelies, ride with no hands, it’s like one of his favorite things to do,” said Amber, who works with him in foster care.

Ethan is also very inquisitive, according to Charlotte County Family Services Specialist Kendall Whirley.

“If there’s something around and he wants to know about it he’s definitely going to study it, and maybe even take it apart to see how it works,” said Whirley. “He’s just a sweetheart. He loves to love on you, he’s very eager to help.”

“I like to go on hikes,” Ethan told us, especially ones that go up mountains.

Ethan likes chocolate cake, Fortnite, hunting and fishing.

“I like dogs and cats,” he said and when he grows up... “I want to be a famous fishing guider.”

Ethan enjoys math because he likes to subtract and add. He does well in school and has a positive outlook on life.

“He’s just been through a lot and I want what’s best for him. I think that he’s been through a lot and he doesn’t know it which is probably a good thing,” said Whirley.

She says a big brother would be good for him and a strong, positive male role model.

“A good solid family that’s ready to dig in and love him with all they have and just work through the hard days,” said Whirley. “He was pretty calm when he was chatting with you but he loves to be on the go, always doing something.”

If you have questions about Ethan or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

