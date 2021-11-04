Man charged after recent larcenies at All Size Storage in Bedford

A Bedford man is facing several charges in connection to recent larcenies at All Size Storage.

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man is facing several charges in connection to recent larcenies in Bedford.

Jason Barger, of Bedford, has been charged with the following, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:

Three counts of Grand Larceny

One count of Petit Larceny for the recent Larcenies at 13000 Moneta Road, All Size Storage

Authorities say Barger is also being charged with one count of Abduction and One Misdemeanor count of assault on a case that is unrelated to the larcenies.

Deputies report that they were able to return the items Barger stole to eight different victims; however, there are more victims that still need to be identified.

At this time, Barger is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.