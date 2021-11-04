RCACP, Angel of Assisi set to hold pop-up Puppy Palooza adoption event in Roanoke on Saturday

Two Roanoke animal shelters that are almost at max capacity are teaming up to hold a pop-up Puppy Palooza adoption event.

Angels of Assisi and the Regional center of animal care and protection will showcase some incredible rescue dogs in our community.

Cats will also be up for adoption as well.

Both agencies have seen a decrease in adoptions, and want the public to come and see all the animals they currently have.

“We are very full right now. we are taking them in and getting them back out to homes as quickly as we can, but right now in the building we have 91 dogs that are stray or owner surrendered and ready for adoption and we have 187 cats,” said the Director of Operations at RCACP, Melinda Rector.

She said if you’re thinking about adopting now is the time.

With all the animals they have, they can get you the perfect one you’re looking for.

The event is this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and will be held at the RCACP on Baldwin Avenue.