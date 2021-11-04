42º
Ridge View Bank opening in Roanoke, bringing 50 jobs to the area

They plan to open 4 to 6 branches within the next 5 years

Greg Moore, 10 News Photojournalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Some good economic news for the Star City: a new bank is opening in the area.

Ridge View Bank, based in Pennsylvania, is the first new bank in the area in several years.

It has services tailored to small and medium-sized businesses.

Bank President Carrie McConnell said this is the first step for bigger plans to come.

“We’re preparing a site to build a future headquarters in Roanoke for our bank,” she said “We already have a site in Salem under contract that we’ve purchased to build our first full-service branch.”

In addition, she said they plan to open 4 to 6 branches within the next 5 years, which will bring about 50 jobs to the area.

