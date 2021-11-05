42º
wsls logo

Local News

23-year-old Lynchburg woman dies after October crash

Crash happened early on Saturday, October 23

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lynchburg, Crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are investigating a crash that killed one person.

On Saturday, October 23, at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue for a single-vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Police announced on Friday that Lekira Ny’Asia Watson, 23, of Lynchburg, later died due to her injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or information about the events leading up to it to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047. 

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email