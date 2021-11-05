23-year-old Lynchburg woman dies after October crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are investigating a crash that killed one person.

On Saturday, October 23, at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue for a single-vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Police announced on Friday that Lekira Ny’Asia Watson, 23, of Lynchburg, later died due to her injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or information about the events leading up to it to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.