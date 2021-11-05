James: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet James!

James delights everyone he comes in contact with and is so lovable, especially with his foster family.

The 12-year-old loves to stay active and enjoys watching TV, playing outside, and loves going swimming. James is learning sign language as a way to communicate with his foster family. James also likes music and likes to dance.

James loves to learn new skills that will prepare him to be a more independent young man. James is successful at completing simple chores around the home. James is very responsive to his foster family and follows directions when prompted. James has a very loving demeanor and is very attached to his foster family.

Ad

James has overcome many obstacles in his life, and the special family for James must be willing to learn how to meet his needs and be willing to accept a lifetime commitment.

James is enthusiastic about life and accomplishing all that he can. James is loving and dynamic and will enrich any forever family’s life.

If you have questions about James or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.