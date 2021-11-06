33º
wsls logo

Local News

Freight train derails in Downtown Roanoke

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke
Freight train derails in Downtown Roanoke (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – A train has derailed in Downtown Roanoke Friday night.

Crews are currently on the scene at the intersection of Shenandoah Ave NW and North Jefferson St.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email