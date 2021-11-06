Freight train derails in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A train has derailed in Downtown Roanoke Friday night.
Crews are currently on the scene at the intersection of Shenandoah Ave NW and North Jefferson St.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.
ROANOKE, Va. – A train has derailed in Downtown Roanoke Friday night.
Crews are currently on the scene at the intersection of Shenandoah Ave NW and North Jefferson St.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.