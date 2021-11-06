Jasniya: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Jasniya!

Jasniya is an energetic girl who loves to play with her pets.

Of all her chores when helping around the house, she takes the most pride in tending to all the animals in the home.

Not only is Jasniya a friend to animals, but she is also a friend to her peers.

She is happy to share her dolls and act out different characters when pretending. At home, Jasniya loves to pretend to be different singers and actors and put on a show. It brings her joy to see that her talents put a smile on her loved ones’ faces.

Jasniya is also a gymnast in the making! She often heads outside to practice gymnastic skills.

As a big sister, Jasniya finds comfort in making sure that her younger siblings and friends are cared for.

When asked what she wants her future family to know about her, she shared that she wants them to know she loves hugs and wants a family that will love her even when she’s upset. Jasniya is an optimistic child who knows that her future is bright.

If you have questions about Jasniya or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

