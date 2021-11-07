‘It breaks your heart’: Henry County community wipes tears as they recognize the teen who died in a car crash

The Henry County community wiped their tears Saturday at Cross Point Church as they recognized the life of a teenager who died in a car crash.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County community wiped their tears Saturday at Cross Point Church as they recognized the life of a teenager who died in a car crash.

Hugging loved ones while trying to restrain sniffles, dozens of people shed tears in a prayer for 17-year-old Nick Pruitt.

Pruitt was a senior at Magna Vista High School who died Thursday in a car crash on Soapstone Road.

“It breaks your heart,” said Rich Acres Christian Church Minister Tim Hunt. “It’s one of those things where life is so fragile. And we never know. We have to love the people around us, have to love our community any chance that we can.”

Hunt helped lead a prayer for each grade level as students and staff held each other to mourn.

Three other teenagers involved in the car crash are still in the hospital recovering.

A scary thought for the warrior community as Tracee Prillaman, the executive director of Da Capo Virginia, pointed out.

“They know as 16 and 17-year-olds, it could have been them,” she said. “And it happened like that.”

Prillaman said the high school has lost several students due to tragedies in the past two years and noticed they needed an outlet to express themselves.

“Teachers, students are struggling immensely,” she said. “And our only resort is prayer. It should be our first but many times it’s our last resort.”

Four church communities filled the aisles, but Fellowship Christian Athletes Southside Director Robert Hicks wanted the Pruitt family to know they are not alone.

“I know right now it may seem brand new and fresh, but as time goes on you are still not alone. We are still going to be there to support you, love on you and reach out to you and whatever we can so you are not alone in this situation.”