John: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet John

John is an active 11-year-old who enjoys the outdoors and playing outside.

He enjoys playing board games and card games such as chutes and ladders, trouble and Go Fish.

He is very curious and loves to carry on conversations. When he is in a new place, he wants to discover what everything is and how it works.

He also loves school.

John wants very much to have a family, especially if they have or are open to getting a dog.

At his group home, he is known for being the child who will help others feel better when they are feeling anxious or upset.

John is longing for a loving family who can help make him feel safe.

Could you be that family?

If you have questions about John or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about John here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

