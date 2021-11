No one was hurt in a fire at the Salem MedExpress, according to city officials

No one was hurt after a fire at a MedExpress in Salem, according to authorities.

Crews said they were able to put out the fire within 30 minutes. The MedExpress is at 1336 West Main Street.

The MedExpress along with the other four units in the strip mall have significant smoke and water damage and will likely be closed for the duration of the day, possibly longer, according to officials.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.