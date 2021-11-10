Police investigating stabbing at Roanoke apartment on Hershberger Road

Roanoke police at the scene of a stabbing at Valley View Garden Apartments

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating after a fight led to a stabbing Wednesday evening, authorities say.

At about 4:30 p.m., authorities said a fight broke out at Valley View Gardens Apartments on Hershberger Road. The incident led to a person getting stabbed.

It’s not clear how many people were involved and if they know each other. Police also did not disclose what condition the victim was in or if they were transported to the hospital.

Video taken by 10 News showed that a white pickup truck was jammed into the apartment complex. A tow truck later came to remove the pickup.

Details are limited at this time.

