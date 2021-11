Dr. Ben Carson will be the keynote speaker at The National Center for Healthy Veterans’ 2nd Annual Veterans Day Commemoration Event in Altavista.

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Dr. Ben Carson will be the keynote speaker at The National Center for Healthy Veterans’ 2nd Annual Veterans Day Commemoration Event in Altavista. He is expected to start speaking at 3:45 p.m.

In addition, the event will also feature honors to our nation, honors to veterans and a special performance by PromisedLand Quartet. A concert will be held afterward at 5 p.m.