Woman arrested after intentionally hitting a man with her car and driving away, Lynchburg police say

Officers said they arrested her hiding in a field

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Melissa Gilmore (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police have arrested a 39-year-old Bedford woman they said hit a man with her car and then tried to hide from authorities on Wednesday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the iStorage facility at 2637 Lakeside Drive for a report of a hit-and-run with injury.

Officers arrived to indeed find a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver abandoned the vehicle at the Speedway on Lakeside Drive, about a half-mile away. Police said they found her hiding in a nearby field and then took her into custody.

Melissa Gilmore is charged with three felonies: hit-and-run, DUI and property damage.

Police said that additional charges against her are pending.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer Kirkland at 434-455-6141.

