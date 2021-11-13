Bedford boy making big strides after heart transplant

BEDFORD, Va. – A brave Bedford boy has proven himself to be a warrior after a heart transplant.

The toddler has been on a long road to recovery after receiving a ‘hero heart’ back in August. On Tuesday, Facebook group Warriors for Baby Wyatt made a social post stating that he’s been making strides each day.

Mr. Wyatt has been making strides every day! He is going for a swallow study today and after that he should be cleared... Posted by Warriors for Baby Wyatt on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Wyatt was born with congenital heart disease, a very complex heart, no spleen and internal organs that aren’t arranged as they should be. The young boy has already had five open-heart surgeries, according to Facebook page Warriors for Baby Wyatt, which is run by his mother.

In August, the family received an offer for a heart that was accepted. Wyatt’s mother, Katie Lowe, took to Facebook to express her gratitude for the offer that would likely change Wyatt’s life forever.

“God’s timing is always the right timing. I can’t even begin to explain the emotions that I am feeling at this moment,” Lowe said. “I can never thank them enough for giving my son another chance at life in their darkest moments. My mama heart is shattered for that family. Thank you for saying yes in your time of need.”

Although his mother described it as the ‘perfect heart,’ Wyatt’s road to recovery after the heart transplant wasn’t an easy one; however, the little boy continues to push through each day.

Now, Wyatt is in good health and getting stronger each day. This week, he was able to take a bite out of an Oreo and have his favorite pink Starbucks drink for the first time since July.

His mom asks for continued prayers.

“Continue to pray for his kidneys, physical strength and his lungs to keep getting stronger so that we can remove his trach,” she said.

If you would like to donate to the family and support Baby Wyatt, you can do so here.