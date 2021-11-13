Damitri: 30 Days of Hope

Damitri is an energetic, creative teen who’s fun to be around.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Damitri



To say Damitri is personable is an understatement. The 15-year-old will keep you laughing and having a good time.

He enjoys spending time with friends, playing video games, basketball and going out to eat.

His grandmother is an important relationship to him and they stay in touch through regular visits.

He cares about those around him and enjoys quality time with his friends and those he cares about.

Damitri is open to new ideas and has a passion to do something great with his life.

He’s described as a teddy bear and just a lovable young man.

An ideal family for Damitri would be encouraging and supportive, providing a caring environment, while helping him become the adult he wants to become.

If you have questions about Damitri or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

