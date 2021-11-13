Roanoke shelter helps neglected dog and puppies

A Roanoke animal shelter is dealing with one of its worst cases of animal cruelty in a long time.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke animal shelter is dealing with one of its worst cases of animal cruelty in a long time.

Angels of Assisi is working to help an “extremely malnourished” dog named Charlotte along with four puppies.

They were all brought in from Craig County covered in flees and have a long road ahead.

“It is very very hard to see animals come in in this shape, but on the flip side we get to see so much good come out of it with all the people who have donated to her care,” said Lisa O’Neill, executive director at Angels of Assisi. “The Roanoke Valley is full of animal-loving people. We’re really appreciative of that. We have no doubt Charlotte is gonna get better and live a happy life.”

The Angels Biscuit Fund for neglected and abused animals has already brought in nearly $3,000 to support their recovery.