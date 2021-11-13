47º
Tractor-trailer crash causing 4-mile backup on I-81S in Montgomery County

Crash happened happened on I-81S near mile marker 107

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81S in Montgomery County.

VDOT says at this time, traffic is backed up for four miles. The crash happened on I-81S near mile marker 107.

