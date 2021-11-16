Man hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured someone Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Rorer Ave SW after reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

Police found a man at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury outside a home. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, no arrests have been made at this time and no suspects were found at the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500 or text police at 274637 by beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to share what you know.