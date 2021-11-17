$4K reward offered after three deer carcasses found with heads, antlers and tails removed in Radford

The Radford Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate nearly a month after three deer carcasses were found without heads, antlers and tails.

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate nearly a month after three deer carcasses were found without heads, antlers and tails.

On Oct. 13, authorities discovered two large whitetail deer, which appeared to have been shot with a crossbow, laying in a field along Park Road. Both deer had their heads, antlers and tails cut from their bodies and were left lying in a field visible to anyone passing by, according to Radford Sheriff Mark Armentrout.

Within that same week, authorities discovered another deer in the same condition in Riverview Park near the boat ramp along the New River. Officers believe that the third deer was killed at about the same time as the other two. Authorities report that part of a crossbow arrow and a hacksaw blade were left at the scene.

Ad

Since then, the Radford Sheriff’s Office says it has been working closely with the Radford Police Department along with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to find answers.

In addition, a GoFundMe page was created to raise money for a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. At this time, authorities are offering a $4,116 reward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Radford Sheriff’s Office at 540-731-5501.

See our previous reporting below: