Here’s how you can get a free reusable red holiday cup from Starbucks on Thursday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Thursday is Red Cup Day at Starbucks!

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Starbucks is giving away a free limited-edition reusable red cup for customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating stores across the United States.

Those drinks include the peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and iced sugar cookie almond milk latte.

Starbucks says the offer lasts until supplies run out, but the giveaway will be available via mobile, curbside or pickup orders or Uber Eats delivery.

The coffee giant is doing this giveaway in honor of its 50th anniversary and said it’s another way to promote reusability.