Roanoke police act on citizen complaints and execute search warrant leading to drug seizure, two arrests

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are in jail, drugs are off the streets and a Northwest Roanoke home is condemned after police executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

The Roanoke Valley Regional Drug Unit (RVRDU), working with federal law enforcement, as well as Virginia State Police, conducted the search at a residence in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue NW, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities chose this particular house because of numerous complaints from residents about potential drug activity at the house.

While executing the warrant, investigators said they seized illegal drugs, money and a gun from the home.

Police said they took two people inside the house who had outstanding felony warrants from other jurisdictions into custody without incident.

Officers also reached out to the City of Roanoke Code Enforcement because of potentially unsafe living conditions in the home.

The department decided to condemn the home due to a multitude of code violations found within its structure.

In announcing the news of these arrests, the police department called the complaints about the home vital to the investigation.