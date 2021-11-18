19-year-old man dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 19-year-old man is dead after crashing in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Wednesday at about 7:27 p.m. on Sontag Road, which is about one mile west of Mount Carmel Road.

19-year-old Devin Xzavier Brandon, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, was driving east in a 2002 Ford Taurus when he ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and hit several trees, according to authorities.

State Police reports that Brandon was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.