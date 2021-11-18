60º
64-year-old man dies in Rockbridge County crash on Interstate 81

Crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday evening on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.

At about 7:23 p.m. a 2002 Ford Escape going north ran off the right side of the road and overturned, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash happened about a mile north of Old Buena Vista Road, near the I-81 and I-64 interchange.

The driver, David O’Brian Boxley, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

