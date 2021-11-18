Hailey and Jace: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Hailey and Jace!

These siblings up for adoption love everything outdoors!

Jace is energetic, very loving, and is a joy to be around. The 7-year-old loves all things outdoors including riding his bike, jumping on his trampoline and playing baseball. He enjoys camping and going to the beach with his foster parents and foster siblings. Jace also likes animals such as cats, dogs, goats, and chickens, and gets to be around them daily due to them being at the home of his foster family. He’s built a close connection to the people in his life and would love those relationships to continue to grow. Jace also enjoys going to school and does well with his teachers and peers.

Hailey is a 14-year-old with a sweet demeanor and a kind spirit. She is quiet at first. But once you get to know her, she is open and easy to talk to. She enjoys all things outdoors and is a daredevil at heart. She loves to go to amusement parks and she loves to ride roller coasters and do anything that gets her adrenaline pumping. Hailey excels in school and was excited when school resumed back in person. Hailey enjoys spending time with her friends and family and is a joy to be around.

If you have questions about these siblings or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

