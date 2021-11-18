60º
Virginia military bases to help resettle refugees from Afghanistan for foreseeable future

Thousands of people still need to be resettled from oversees

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Virginia, Afghanistan
(Barbara Davidson,2021 Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va – Military bases in Virginia housing refugees from Afghanistan will likely continue operations for the foreseeable future.

While refugees have been resettled from Fort Lee, thousands are still being housed at Fort Pickett and Quantico.

Warner says it would not have been possible without the help of nearby communities.

“All three of these communities and the installations kudos and congratulations you have welcomed these folks who have gone through living hell over the last few months in a way that is reflective of the best of America and the best of Virginia,” Virginia Senator Mark Warner

Warner says there are also thousands of refugees that still need to be resettled across the United States.

