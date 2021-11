Tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

Motorists traveling south on Interstate 81 Friday evening may run into some delays in Roanoke County.

A tractor-trailer crash happened at mile marker 133.7, which has closed the south left shoulder, left lane and right lane.

Stay with 10 News for updates on this crash.