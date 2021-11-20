Dylan: 30 Days of Hope

Dylan dreams of having a kind and loving family, having a job that is not too complicated and he wishes he could be the smartest person in the universe.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Dylan

Dylan is excited about the idea of adoption and about searching for his forever family. The 13-year-old’s ideal home would consist of a loving family where games of all types are played regularly.

Dylan dreams of having a kind and loving family, having a job that is not too complicated and he wishes he could be the smartest person in the universe. He will tell you his spirit animal is a tiger because they are brave, fierce, smart and protective.

Dylan’s favorite subjects in school are math and science, but he says he enjoys them all. Some of his other favorite things include slushies, frosties, ice cream and Mexican food.

Dylan’s favorite movie is Detective Picachu and he loves video games—especially Minecraft and Roblox.

Piano playing and fiddling with instruments have been interests for quite some time and he also enjoys singing.

He is tech-savvy and enjoys anything with a screen! He wants his future family to know that he may become a YouTube celebrity and wants to be a computer specialist or an astronaut when he grows up!

Seeing volcanoes in person would be something on his bucket list if he were to create one and if he could have a superpower, it would be to control the weather. Dylan enjoys being inside playing games or reading but he also likes spending time outside.

Dylan has a beautifully unique personality and enjoys being around people. He loves to laugh, thrives with praise and does well with one on one time with people who care about him.

At times, Dylan needs extra support and guidance when in social situations; over time, a family can model this and encourage him. He is protective over the ones he loves and now we need to find him a family to be protective over him. He will do well in a home with two parents or a single dad.

If you have questions about Dylan or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

