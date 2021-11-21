Javon: 30 Days of Hope

Javon plans to attend college so that he can achieve his main aspiration of becoming a lawyer.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Javon

Encouragement, support and guidance—that’s what this teen values.

“What it means to belong to a family, I would say acceptance, support,” said Javon.

The 16-year-old Javon describes himself as nice and is family-oriented.

He plans to attend college so that he can achieve his main aspiration of becoming a lawyer. Part of his inspiration has come from watching his favorite show, Law and Order.

“I’m interested in politics, doing acting, modeling, mostly politics, that’s what I’m getting into,” he said.

He’s never been hiking or camping, but wants to try it even though he’s heard scary stories about camping.

He also wants to try fishing and shooting a bow and arrow; however, he says he would probably not shoot a deer.

“I don’t think I could ever do that,” Javon said.

He dreams of being able to travel the world.

“I want to go to Norway, Italy, Germany I know everyone says France, France, Peru, Russia,” the teen said.

Javon has also shown an interest in cooking and preparing full-course meals for himself and others.

Javon described the most important people in his life as his brother, paternal uncle, paternal aunt and his cousins. Javon prefers being able to maintain contact with them.

When he is not watching television, Javon thoroughly enjoys listening to music, shopping and communicating with his friends and family.

If you have questions about Javon or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Javon here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

