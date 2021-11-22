Tyler: 30 Days of Hope

You can always find a smile on Tyler's face, and he never forgets people he has met.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Tyler!

Tyler is an amazing friendly child who is loved by all when you meet him. You can always find a smile on Tyler’s face, and he never forgets people he has met.

The 13-year-old really enjoys school and interacting with friends and teachers. Tyler’s teachers say he is an absolute joy to have in their classes.

Though he requires assistance, Tyler can crawl around on the floor and get around on his own. Tyler works hard at being as independent as he can.

Tyler loves playing with trucks and listening to country music. Tyler knows most of the words to country music songs and can tell you the name of the artist.

Ad

Tyler has an older sister and wants a family who helps him stay in contact, via telephone calls, cards/letters and visits.

Tyler will require a special family who can care for his needs and provide lots of love to this sweet young man. Could you be Tyler’s forever family?

If you have questions about Tyler or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.