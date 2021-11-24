Three people, two pets safe after Northwest Roanoke house fire

Crews are on the scene of an early morning in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Three adults and two pets are safe after a house fire in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the fire started in the garage around 6:26 a.m. and didn’t move to any other parts of the house.

There is moderate smoke damage to the house and officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said the fire is in the 1200 block of 12th Street NW.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.