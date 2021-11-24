Police arrest man they say shot at a car Wednesday morning in downtown Roanoke

A 43-year-old Roanoke man is in custody, charged with shooting at a car in downtown Roanoke on Wednesday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – A 43-year-old Roanoke man is in custody, charged with shooting at a car in downtown Roanoke on Wednesday morning.

Just before noon, police learned about multiple shots fired in the area of 2nd Street and Salem Avenue SW, near The Roanoke Times building.

As officers responded to the scene, a man walked into the police department and told officers that as he was traveling on Salem Avenue, a man fired a gun in his direction, according to police.

Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting but did not find the suspect.

They later found the suspect near Elmwood Park and as officers approached him and began talking with him, they said that he tried to run away from them.

After a brief chase, the suspect, Donato Richardson, was taken into custody without any further incident.

He is charged with attempted aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamines, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ad

Police said no injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.