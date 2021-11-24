Roanoke man acquitted of 2019 murder arrested weeks after testifying to committing federal crimes that night

Mugshot of Demarcus Glenn from his arrest on Nov. 23, 2021 overlaid on an image from the scene from May 31, 2019.

ROANOKE, Va. – A man found not guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the 2019 death of a 16-year-old is now facing federal firearms charges related to the same incident.

On May 31, 2019, 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo was shot and killed in Southwest Roanoke in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue SW, near Grandin Village.

Demarcus Glenn was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with Polumbo’s death.

Last month, a jury found Glenn not guilty on all four charges; however, during the trial, Glenn testified that he committed a federal crime.

He testified that he arrived at the location to engage in a drug transaction during which, according to Glenn, Polumbo pulled a gun on him.

Glenn also testified that he pulled his own gun from his pocket and shot and killed Polumbo.

“It is a federal crime to use, carry, brandish, or discharge a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug transaction. My office is committed to playing a role with its federal, state, and local partners in addressing the gun violence in Roanoke,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh in a news release about the charges. “If you shoot and kill another person in the Western District of Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to follow the facts and the law and seek federal charges when appropriate.”

Authorities arrested Glenn on Tuesday, charging him with using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and brandishing and discharging a firearm.

If convicted, Glenn faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life imprisonment.

“The FBI is committed to working with the United States Attorney’s Office to address drug activity and violent crime in the Roanoke area,” said Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “We will continue to work with our partners to vigorously investigate and hold accountable those who pose risks to our communities and encourage residents to immediately report incidents to local law enforcement or the FBI through tips.FBI.gov.”

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.