Roanoke organization holds free grab-and-go Thanksgiving dinner

ROANOKE, Va. – Turkey, sides & pies—there was that and more on Wednesday at the free, grab-and-go Thanksgiving dinner.

West End Community Dinners offers free meals every month and Wednesday is the organization’s big end-of-the-year event for the holiday.

It is partnered with the Co-op and Leap. Pick-up started at 10 a-m, and organization members stayed there until the food ran out.

”That’s one of the reasons why we wanted to do it in the first place. A lot of people don’t necessarily have access to get food for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving has always been really important to me. Especially with all the food insecurity due to COVID, we really wanted to make sure we were able to provide as much as we could for as much people as we could.”

West End Community Dinners was prepared to give out roughly 300 meals.