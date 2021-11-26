Michael: 30 Days of Hope

Michael wants to be a soldier or police officer when he grows up and hopes to go to college.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Michael

Michael is a kind child with a big heart.

“I want people to know that I’m smart, creative, curious, protective, helpful,” said the 14-year-old.

“Something I like to do is play video games. Action games, computer games, sports games,” said Michael. “Something that I’m good at is sports, football, basketball. My favorite football team is the Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Michael would do best in a family that encourages him to make good choices, holds firm boundaries with him, is patient in teaching him and in understanding his struggles and who loves him unconditionally.

Ad

“I would describe a family as fun, likes movies, likes playing video games, likes going outside, likes playing Legos, likes going places, likes fishing and likes to read,” Michael said.

Michael wants to be a soldier or police officer when he grows up and hopes to go to college someday.

Michael does best with strong, consistent adults in his life who are willing to invest time in getting to know him, building trust and respect with him and teaching him new things.

If you have questions about Michael or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Michael here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

Ad

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.