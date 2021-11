West Main Street in downtown Salem is currently blocked off as crews respond to a small fire at West Salem Barbecue.

SALEM, Va. – West Main Street in downtown Salem is currently blocked off as fire crews respond to West Salem Barbecue.

The people who live in the lofts above the restaurant were also evacuated.

At about 11:30 a.m., the restaurant made a Facebook post stating that the restaurant will not be open until 4 p.m. on Friday rather than its regular hours.

