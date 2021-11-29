Come on down! Game show ‘The Price is Right Live’ returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – By popular demand, “The Price is Right Live!” stage show is returning to the Berglund Center in April 2022.

The interactive live stage show based on the hit TV show, “The Price is Right,” gives audience members the chance to win prices including appliances, vacations and maybe a new car.

Classic games from the show like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel will be featured in the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 online, at the Berglund Center Box Officer or by phone at 844.599.LIVE.

Prices range from $46 to $56.