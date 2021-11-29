42º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

Come on down! Game show ‘The Price is Right Live’ returns to Roanoke

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – By popular demand, “The Price is Right Live!” stage show is returning to the Berglund Center in April 2022.

The interactive live stage show based on the hit TV show, “The Price is Right,” gives audience members the chance to win prices including appliances, vacations and maybe a new car.

Classic games from the show like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel will be featured in the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 online, at the Berglund Center Box Officer or by phone at 844.599.LIVE.

Prices range from $46 to $56.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email