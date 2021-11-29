Jordan and Dru: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Jordan and Dru

These brothers love making each other laugh.

Thirteen-year-old Jordan is talkative, fun and full of energy. He loves LEGOs and video games and enjoys dancing, specifically hip hop. Jordan is also interested in sports

“My perfect birthday would have balloons, a cake and people there, laser tag,” said Jordan.

Jordan loves chocolate milk and popcorn and likes to play outside. He loves undivided attention and one on one time with adults where he can safely share his thoughts, feelings and ideas.

Ten-year-old Dru is sweet, affectionate and has a sensitive soul. He is artistic and loves drawing. Dru loves the color blue, cooking and baking and prefers boxed mac and cheese to homemade. He has a sweet tooth, especially when it comes to cookies and ice cream.

Dru loves to play with LEGOs and Roblox.

Both boys have spent a lot of time around dogs and would like that in an adoptive family.

Jordan is in need of a warm, nurturing and strong family who can provide a loving and safe home for him and his younger brother, Dru. An experienced family who is open to maintaining contact between Jordan and his other siblings is preferred. Jordan and Dru have three other siblings who are younger than him that includes two sisters ages 7 and 6 and one brother age 4.

If you have questions about these brothers or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about them here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

