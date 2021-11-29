Pulaski police open their doors to keep porch pirates at bay

Seeing people steal packages is more common during the holiday season.

PULASKI, Va. – All the holiday deals this weekend were probably a “steal,” but porch pirates may be lurking to steal those holiday gifts.

Instead of having Amazon packages come straight to your door, the Pulaski Police Department is encouraging people to use the department’s address instead.

“I’ve worked in the police business for 20 years and I have always had mine delivered at work because I did not want them on my porch all day,” Pulaski Police Department Community Resource Specialist Sonia Ramsey said. “So this is exciting.”

Ramsey said people can send packages to the department until December 23rd by 4:30 p.m.

All they have to do is meet at the station and show their ID to collect them.

Porch pirates are already lurking in Pulaski as police have already had two cases in the past two months.

Doorbell cameras could be key in catching porch pirates. Ramsey said it’s a critical tool that helps them solve cases quickly.

Just a month ago, police posted door cam footage online to identify the criminal who stole a heater, a Bluetooth speaker and shoes from the front porch.

“I think we got identification on that person in about a half an hour maybe,” she said. “So, it’s just everybody knows someone.”

Throughout the season, Ramsey encourages people to stay vigilant. Do not leave items inside a car and lock all doors.

In a couple of weeks, the police department will join a neighborhood watch app to push out alerts to specific neighborhoods about porch pirate incidents.

This way they can warn people and provide tips on how to stop porch pirates in their tracks.