Roanoke County fire officials caution against outdoor burning as North Carolina wildfire continues

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – As a wildfire continues to burn in North Carolina, fire officials in Roanoke County are cautioning against any outdoor burning due to local conditions.

“Outdoor burning of any kind is NOT recommended while the low humidity, gusty winds, and lack of rain persist,” a post from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue read in part.

Officials in North Carolina said that the fire, which is near Pilot Mountain, made significant gains after midnight and crews battling the fire have nearly doubled in numbers.

The fire has been contained to Pilot Mountain State Park and authorities said there is no concern for nearby homes.

Park Service officials were planning a large prescribed burn in January.

The strategy crews are using is to put solid containment lines around the fire as a tool to suppress it. Once the weather is right, they will conduct a firing operation and set fire off the containment lines to “fight fire with fire.”

Officials said there is no timeline on containment and the weather is working against them.