Arrest made in connection with one of Lynchburg’s multiple shootings within 12 hours

This shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Monday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities have made another arrest after a series of reported shootings in less than 24 hours across Lynchburg.

On Monday, at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Langhorne Road for a reported malicious wounding incident.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and firest responders took him to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon, police arrested 23-year-old De’yon Brown, of Lynchburg, in connection with this incident and charged with malicious wounding, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

