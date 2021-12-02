Tree-decorating contest ‘Fashions for Evergreens’ returns to Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A Star City holiday tradition has returned to Hotel Roanoke.

Fashions for Evergreens is back and just as beautiful as ever after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to go virtual last year.

The annual competitive tree decorating contest is scaled back this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Twelve organizations and businesses have trees on display.

It’s free to come see the decorations but visitors can monetarily vote on their favorite through New Year’s Day. All donations benefit the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we could partner with the Hotel Roanoke again to have this event. They’ve been so kind to host this and be able to bring back these beautiful trees, they are so immaculately decorated and stunning,” said Corey Slusher, the investor relations specialist for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

If you can’t make it to Hotel Roanoke to see the trees in person, you can check them out and vote here.