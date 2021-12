Image captured at 3:58 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2021, shows the backup on Interstate 81 at mile marker 134 in the northbound lanes.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re planning on driving northbound on Interstate 81, find another route.

A disabled tractor-trailer has closed both the northbound right lane and shoulder at mile marker 135, which is 2 miles south of the Salem exit onto Wildwood Road.

As of 3:55 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles.