Duo faces a combined 81 charges after multiple vehicle break-ins, thefts across Salem

SALEM, Va. – Salem police have arrested two people they say broke into multiple vehicles and stole items from inside them across the city.

Between November 8 and 13, authorities received multiple calls related to items stolen from cars and trucks in different Salem neighborhoods.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested Ryan Fletcher-Waldron, 21, and Courtney Ferguson, 20. Both individuals live in Roanoke.

The two now face a combined 81 charges.

Fletcher-Waldron faces 40 total charges including grand larceny, theft of a firearm, property damage, unlawful entry into a vehicle and petit larceny.

Ferguson faces 41 counts of the same five charges.

A total of 19 victims have been identified and the investigation remains active.