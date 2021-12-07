Danville police searching for this vehicle connected to a double-shooting

This pictured vehicle and its occupants were involved in this shooting, according to Danville police.

DANVILLE, Va. – Police are searching for the individuals responsible for shooting two men in Danville during the weekend.

Late Saturday night, two Danville men reported being shot in the 2900 block of West Main Street.

A 19-year-old said he was shot while in the parking lot of an apartment complex, while an 18-year-old said he was at the parking lot of a nearby closed store, according to police.

The 18-year-old was treated for a minor wound and immediately released while the 19-year-old is still receiving medical treatment and stable.

Initially, police said that each man’s story to authorities was unclear regarding the timeline of events or any connection between the two shootings.

Since then, police said they have confirmed that both shootings were the result of a continuing incident that started in a residence and led to the nearby intersection of West Main Street and Old Mayfield Road

The Danville Police Department is asking for help in finding the vehicle pictured above and anyone who may have been inside of it. Police do advise that if you find the vehicle, do not approach it as its occupants should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle, knows the whereabouts or identities of the vehicle or suspects, was a witness to any of this incident or has obtained any information on the shooting incident is please asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms, which include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, using social media or using the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# .

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.