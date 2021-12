Virginia senators call for federal investigation into Liberty University’s alleged mishandling of sexual assaults

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is donating $75,000 to support HumanKind’s Early Head Start Program.

The Early Head Start program provides support for parents and free, full-time child care for infants and toddlers in Amherst, Bedford and Lynchburg.

The donation from the university will go towards a new building in Lynchburg where children in the program can go to learn.

Construction on the building is already underway on Fenwick Drive.