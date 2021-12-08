Danville police looking for two men in connection to convenience store armed robbery

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is looking for two men they say robbed a convenience store Monday night.

At about 9:45 p.m., police said two masked men entered the Fas Mart on Goodyear Boulevard, took out a firearm and stole cash from the business, The two men ran away along Newgass Street towards the back of the business.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department at 434-799-6510 or through investigations at 434-799-6508. People can also call 911 or contact Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000,