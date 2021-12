Police need your help to find whose responsible after a minor was hurt during a late night shooting.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A minor was hurt during a late-night shooting Wednesday night, and now, Lynchburg police need your help to find those responsible.

Lynchburg police say it happened on the 80 block of Belle Terre Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found multiple casings as well as two cars that were shot.

One juvenile was treated on scene for a minor injury related to shattered glass from a vehicle.

If you have information, call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050.